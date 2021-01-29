Update: Morning accident on I-35 sends one woman to the hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a morning accident that sent a woman to the hospital.

The incident happened on Friday morning at around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 12 where a pick-up truck collided with an 18-wheeler.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the driver of the truck was a 41-year-old woman who was transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the 18-wheeler refused treatment.

No word yet on the exact cause of the accident.

An accident between a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer is causing temporary road closures on I-35.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit 12A, as a result, the exit has been closed off.

There’s no word of any injuries at this time.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays and drive with caution.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.