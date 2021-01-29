Advertisement

Update: Morning accident on I-35 sends one woman to the hospital

Images show a vehicle accident between a pick up truck and a tractor trailer
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a morning accident that sent a woman to the hospital.

The incident happened on Friday morning at around 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 12 where a pick-up truck collided with an 18-wheeler.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the driver of the truck was a 41-year-old woman who was transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the 18-wheeler refused treatment.

No word yet on the exact cause of the accident.

An accident between a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer is causing temporary road closures on I-35.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit 12A, as a result, the exit has been closed off.

There’s no word of any injuries at this time.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays and drive with caution.

