Amber Alert issued for missing girls, 12 and 13, in Fla.

Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl believed to be with an older teen and last seen in the Homestead area.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

The children may be in the company of Keon Kiser, a black male, 16 years old, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

