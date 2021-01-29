Advertisement

Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.

A statement released late Thursday says two of the soldiers are in critical condition.

The 1st Armored Division says all 11 soldiers have been placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The statement says the incident is under investigation.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
File photo: Blue Moon
Local bar headed to court for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines
42-year-old Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing his wife indicted for murder and tampering with evidence

Latest News

A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club
Ending January on a high note
Everybody’s working for the weekend!
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu