Advertisement

City asking for volunteers to help with vaccine drives

File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As the city prepares for its upcoming mass vaccination drives, they are calling on the community to help.

With the high demand for vaccinations, the city is asking for volunteers to man the fort; whether it’s administering vaccines, ushering patients, clerk duties, or traffic control.

Only adults with medical experience can help vaccinate others, non-medical volunteers who are 16 years of age can help with other duties.

If you are interested in being a part of the city’s vaccine efforts, you can e-mail Edgar Campos at ercampos@ci.laredo.tx.us or call 956-635-9030.

The e-mail must include, the person’s name, date of birth, phone number, and medical license if you have medical experience.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
File photo: Blue Moon
Local bar headed to court for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines
42-year-old Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing his wife indicted for murder and tampering with evidence

Latest News

Research shows breastmilk could help fight COVID-19
Accident reported on I-35
Update: Morning accident on I-35 sends one woman to the hospital
Man accused of making threat at movie theater
Man accused of making threat at movie theater
Ending January on a high note
Everybody’s working for the weekend!