City asking for volunteers to help with vaccine drives

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As the city prepares for its upcoming mass vaccination drives, they are calling on the community to help.

With the high demand for vaccinations, the city is asking for volunteers to man the fort; whether it’s administering vaccines, ushering patients, clerk duties, or traffic control.

Only adults with medical experience can help vaccinate others, non-medical volunteers who are 16 years of age can help with other duties.

If you are interested in being a part of the city’s vaccine efforts, you can e-mail Edgar Campos at ercampos@ci.laredo.tx.us or call 956-635-9030.

The e-mail must include, the person’s name, date of birth, phone number, and medical license if you have medical experience.

