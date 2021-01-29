City to open additional COVID vaccine appointments Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Get your computers ready and check your internet twice, because on Friday afternoon the city will open up registration for a new set of COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments open at 1 p.m. for a chance at a portion of the 5,000 vaccines just sent to the city.

However, not all the 5,000 are open to the public.

Of those, 500 will be given to the staff who are helping administer the vaccine, another 1,497 will be given to those who made an appointment for a vaccine online this past Monday but were scheduled for a later date in March or April.

Then 603 vaccines will be set aside for 3-1-1 callers who call in on Friday, which leaves the remaining 2,400 for the public who fall under tier A and tier B who register online at VaccinateLaredo.com.

The vaccines will be given this Monday, February 1st at 25 different locations across Webb County which includes certain Laredo and United ISD schools.

