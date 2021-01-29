Advertisement

COVID vaccine appointments run out in 36 minutes

The city’s online portal was open to the public at 1 p.m. with 2,400 available slots.
COVID vaccination appointment slots
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It only took 36 minutes for vaccine appointments to run out Friday afternoon.

On past occasions, the vaccine appointments are usually gone within 5 minutes, with Friday being being the exception when it took longer than usual.

According to the city spokesperson there was no glitch in the system, but it took longer for people to fill out the slots since there were locations to choose from.

