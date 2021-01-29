Everybody’s working for the weekend!

Advertisement

Ending January on a high note
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It might not feel like it during the morning hours, but we are in store for a warm and sunny weekend.

On Friday morning, we’ll start off pretty chilly in the upper 40s and see a high of about 72 degrees.

Things are going to warm as we head into Saturday, we’re looking at lows in the 60s and a high of 82 degrees.

As we continue into the weekend temperatures are going to drop just a tad bit on Sunday but still warm in the upper 70s.

As we say goodbye to the month of Jan. and ring in the season of love, we will start out warm and sunny in the 70s but things will warm up as we head into the middle of the week.

We are looking at a high of 84 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we are in store for a warm Feb.

