Human smuggling continues despite pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Human smuggling is an issue for border cities, even during a pandemic.

Despite the public health emergency, the issue has increased dramatically in our area.

Just this past week, Border Patrol agents stopped three human smuggling attempts within 72 hours, taking nearly 200 people into custody.

They say many were not wearing masks and that’s common throughout this pandemic.

”When our agents open up the back of that tractor trailer, there is upwards of 100 people,” said Chief Matthew Hudak. “Nobody has PPE.”

Arrests related to human smuggling are 145% higher than this time last year and agents have already made more than 32,000 arrests in the area in less than four months.

Hudak, the chief patrol agent for the Laredo sector, says the pandemic isn’t stopping human smugglers because their driving force is.

”Simply put, it’s money. For the smuggling organizations, the smuggled (people) are cargo. They don’t consider them human beings.”

When it comes to tractor trailers, dozens of people upwards of one hundred, are packed together- many not wearing face masks.

Agents have stopped tractor trailers at least 64 times since October 1st, and that involved more than 2,100 undocumented people.

”That’s in light of COVID happening, where all of the world is using all these safety measures to try to keep each other safe, and we’re seeing some cases just within the last few days. One case with 83 people, another with 104 locked in the back of a tractor trailer. Very concerning cases.”

When agents find undocumented people, they first provide PPE and determine whether the person needs medical aid, and now if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

If they do, they will be transported to a Laredo facility even though hospital beds are scarce.

With the scarce hospital beds, increased human smuggling is weighing on city officials who have said they are in communication with federal officials to develop a COVID-19 plan.

