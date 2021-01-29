Advertisement

Individuals accused of stealing from construction site

Laredo Police shared the images of the alleged culprits on social media
Individuals accused of stealing from construction site
Individuals accused of stealing from construction site(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a group of individuals accused of stealing from a construction site.

Laredo Police shared the images of the alleged culprits who were caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

If you have any information on this individual’s identity or whereabouts, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home
File photo: Blue Moon
Local bar headed to court for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City to open additional COVID vaccine appointments Friday

Latest News

What to expect this tax season
What changes should you expect this tax season?
What to expect this tax season
What changes you should expect this tax season
Morning accident on I-35 sends one woman to the hospital
Laredo Emergency Room giving away free ice-cream
Laredo Emergency Room offering half-gallons of gratitude
Ana Maria Aguilar, 47
Woman wanted for series of thefts at local stores