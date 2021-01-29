Individuals accused of stealing from construction site

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a group of individuals accused of stealing from a construction site.

Laredo Police shared the images of the alleged culprits who were caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

If you have any information on this individual’s identity or whereabouts, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

