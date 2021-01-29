Advertisement

Laredo Emergency Room offering half-gallons of gratitude

In an attempt to show some sweet appreciation for local heroes, Laredo ER is treating its frontline workers to some free ice cream
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local medical facility wants to reward Laredo’s frontline and first responders with one half-gallon at a time this weekend.

Here’s the scoop, the Laredo Emergency Room will be conducting a drive-through giveaway of 500 half gallons of ice cream honoring health care and law enforcement responders.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last with a limit of one per family.

The Laredo Emergency Room is located at the 7500 block on McPherson Road as you may recall, during the holidays they did a similar giveaway providing turkeys to the public.

