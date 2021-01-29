Advertisement

Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake

A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.(Source: Subway/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women in California think something is fishy about the tuna at Subway restaurants.

They have filed a lawsuit, claiming that the sandwich chain’s tuna is not actual tuna.

They note in their complaint that the fish is marketed as a premium product Subway uses in its sandwiches and wraps, but the women said independent tests could not find any tuna in it.

Instead, they said testing found “a mixture of various concoctions.”

According to the Washington Post, a Subway representative said the lawsuit had no merit and that its tuna is not only real but wild caught.

This is not the first time Subway has faced a lawsuit over its sandwiches.

Last year, an Irish court ruled that Subway’s bread has too much sugar in it to be called “bread.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
File photo: Blue Moon
Local bar headed to court for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines
42-year-old Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing his wife indicted for murder and tampering with evidence

Latest News

Individuals accused of stealing from construction site
Individuals accused of stealing from construction site
As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19,...
How many Americans are now COVID-protected?
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
One-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden taking ‘creative steps’ to push for $1.9T virus aid, stimulus checks plan
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet...
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to co-host Puppy Bowl