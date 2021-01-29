Local bar found guilty of COVID violation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In keeping with the local response to the coronavirus, a local bar will continue feeling the consequences of violating the COVID-19 health order set by the state.

On Thursday afternoon, a district court judge upheld the city’s decision to temporarily shut down Blue Moon.

“While businesses are hurting and people need to work, people are dying and there’s no comparison between those too,” said Beckie Palomo.

Thursday morning, 341st District Court Judge Beckie Palomo ruled that Blue Moon was in violation of state and city COVID health safety restrictions.

The decision was made after six hours of testimony and evidence presented.

The list of witnesses included health department director, the Laredo health authority, the medical director for the Laredo Fire Department, the emergency management coordinator and fire chief, three Laredo police officers, a city code enforcement officer, and the owner and manager of Blue Moon.

City officials and health experts spoke on the current state of the pandemic in Laredo and how bars contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

The Laredo police officers provided testimony about what they witnessed the night they visited the bar.

Others said that the parking lot was full, capacity wasn’t in compliance, the kitchen wasn’t being utilized, and that some patrons weren’t following mask and social distancing measures.

In the state, bars can operate as restaurants only if they have a functioning kitchen or food truck.

The bar owner and manager talked about the nights the officers visited, saying that they were never cited and were in compliance.

Representing Blue Moon was attorney Sergio Lozano who argued that the city went around the citation process and just issued a temporary restraining order.

“My client is very disappointed, obviously, we respect the decision of the court,” said Lozano. “We don’t agree with it. There’s a lot of people that depend on jobs that my clients give the City of Laredo. Unfortunately, we’re going to have at least 30 people that are going to be jobless.”

Lozano says the fight is far from over.

On the city’s side, assistant city manager Kristina Hale says they’re pleased with the judge’s decision and hope this doesn’t happen again.

“We do not want to be closing businesses down. That’s the last thing that the city wants to be doing. This is a very difficult time for our economy, we realize that, but unfortunately there are businesses that are blatantly disregarding our public health orders to the detriment of our community.”

If Blue Moon fails to seize operation, the city has permission to go into the business and lock the doors.

On February 19th, both parties will meet again. According to Hale, they will be asking to permanently revoke Blue Moon certificate of occupancy.

If that’s granted under the city ordinance, the business can remain closed for up to a year, but the city and Blue Moon owners still have time to come to an agreement.

At the start of the hearing, health department director Richard Chamberlain did note that Blue Moon was operating with an expire food permit.

In a release sent out by the City of Laredo, they say:

“The court further granted the city’s request to fine Blue Moon $1,000 per violation per day the business was found to be in violation. The city plans to use the fines and add them to a COVID-19 relief fund to help victims in need of burial expenses.”

