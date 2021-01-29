Advertisement

Man accused of making threat at movie theater

Laredo Police shared images online of the alleged culprit
Man accused of making threat at movie theater
Man accused of making threat at movie theater(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of making a threat at a local movie theater.

Laredo Police shared the images of the alleged culprit who was caught on surveillance video.

If you have any information on this individual’s identity or whereabouts, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
File photo: Blue Moon
Local bar headed to court for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines
42-year-old Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing his wife indicted for murder and tampering with evidence

Latest News

Individuals accused of stealing from construction site
Individuals accused of stealing from construction site
Research shows breastmilk could help fight COVID-19
Accident reported on I-35
Update: Morning accident on I-35 sends one woman to the hospital
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City asking for volunteers to help with vaccine drives