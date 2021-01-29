Man accused of making threat at movie theater

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of making a threat at a local movie theater.

Laredo Police shared the images of the alleged culprit who was caught on surveillance video.

If you have any information on this individual’s identity or whereabouts, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

