National Guard to help local food bank

Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The National Guard will be lending an extra hand on Friday at the Laredo Regional Food Bank’s emergency food distribution event.

The guard is coming at a time when the food bank has helped nearly 55,000 Laredoans receive nearly a million pounds of food since the start of the pandemic.

Staff at the Regional Food Bank say that the extra help will not go to waste.

“The National Guard just got stationed here with us for the next 30 days, so it’s really exciting because it brings a lot of labor,” said Carmen Garcia. “Like for us, we always have a difficult time finding enough volunteers to help us distribute food, so the National Guard does help us ease our stress in that sense.”

Friday’s distribution event starts at 8 in the morning and is open to the public.

All you need is a Texas ID or drivers license, a U.S. passport, or a proof of residency.

