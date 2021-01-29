Advertisement

Registered nurse offers glimpse inside emergency room

Juvencio Estrada says he wanted to document history and also the faces who tend to those battling to survive.
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A picture is worth a thousand words and for the case of one local medical worker, his pictures tell a historic story.

Snapshot after snapshot all capturing moments in time, but not just any moments.

One registered nurse’s pictures show a glimpse inside Laredo’s busiest emergency room.

“You know, it’s a pandemic,” said Juevencio Estrada. “The last pandemic we have was the Spanish flu. This is history happening right before us. When is the next time we are going through a pandemic?”

Juvencio Estrada is one of thousands of frontline workers who has seen first-hand the ravage COVID-19 causes in communities.

Back in April of 2020, Estrada decided to bring his camera to work.

He says he wanted to document history and also the faces who tend to those battling to survive.

“Outside of our circle and unit, not a lot of people know what goes on in there. I think it’s important for their families to see that their daughter, brother, sister, mom, dad is truly a remarkable person.”

One and two pictures quickly turned into dozens, all depicting what it’s like inside working in an emergency room during a pandemic.

“We see everyone, single one from the mild case to the most severe case, to us everyone has COVID until proven otherwise.”

Some photographs capture the frenzy behind the nurses station, others the heavy measures that need to be taken for protection.

Photographs by Juvencio Estrada
Photographs by Juvencio Estrada(KGNS)

They show the exhaustion and scars medical personnel live through everyday.

Photographs by Juvencio Estrada
Photographs by Juvencio Estrada(KGNS)

“It’s a deadly virus, it can and certainly will kill a person in days. As far as the ER, we see the progression of this and it’s a sad thing.”

But every once in a while Estrada says there are victories and he is able to capture a smile.

At first these pictures were going to be between Estrada and his colleagues, but he decided to share them so these moments are never lost.

“I don’t think we are hero’s at all. We made an oath but I just want them to reflect that during a deadly pandemic. We were there and we stood there for our community.”

A community that he hopes will stand with them now that they’ve seen through his lens.

Estrada says he hopes to one day show his photographs in an exhibit.

