Research shows breastmilk could help fight COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Research is still in its early stages, but indications are that breast milk may contain antibodies that may fight off severe COVID-19.

The studies are being conducted at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical center.

Dr. Laura Ward says there is already evidence that breast milk contains antibodies that help protect against lower-respiratory issues.

New mothers who contracted COVID-19 are encouraged to continue breastfeeding; however, some health experts say that bacteria can also be transmitted through nursing, so some advise against it.

