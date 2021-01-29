Advertisement

Research shows breastmilk could help fight COVID-19

Health experts say there is already evidence that breast milk contains antibodies help protect against lower-respiratory issues.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Research is still in its early stages, but indications are that breast milk may contain antibodies that may fight off severe COVID-19.

The studies are being conducted at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical center.

Dr. Laura Ward says there is already evidence that breast milk contains antibodies that help protect against lower-respiratory issues.

New mothers who contracted COVID-19 are encouraged to continue breastfeeding; however, some health experts say that bacteria can also be transmitted through nursing, so some advise against it.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road
Captain Erik Segura honored
Local hero lost to COVID-19 returns home
Sheriff's Department continues search
Search for mother of abandoned baby continues
File photo: Blue Moon
Local bar headed to court for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines
42-year-old Joel Pellot
Man accused of killing his wife indicted for murder and tampering with evidence

Latest News

Individuals accused of stealing from construction site
Individuals accused of stealing from construction site
Accident reported on I-35
Update: Morning accident on I-35 sends one woman to the hospital
Man accused of making threat at movie theater
Man accused of making threat at movie theater
File photo: City of Laredo vaccine drive
City asking for volunteers to help with vaccine drives