Research shows breastmilk could help fight COVID-19
Health experts say there is already evidence that breast milk contains antibodies help protect against lower-respiratory issues.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Research is still in its early stages, but indications are that breast milk may contain antibodies that may fight off severe COVID-19.
The studies are being conducted at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical center.
Dr. Laura Ward says there is already evidence that breast milk contains antibodies that help protect against lower-respiratory issues.
New mothers who contracted COVID-19 are encouraged to continue breastfeeding; however, some health experts say that bacteria can also be transmitted through nursing, so some advise against it.
