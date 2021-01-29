Scammers using fallen firefighter to steal money

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Just when you thought scammers couldn’t get any lower, they are now using the name of a recently passed firefighter to cheat money from generous people wanting to help out a grieving family.

The Laredo Fire Department says they recently got word of people out collecting funds for Captain Erik Segura, but this is a scam.

They want the public to know that the fire department does not and never will solicit donations for such causes.

We’re being told scammers are calling people up and even going door to door gathering money, claiming it’s to support Segura’s family.

The fire department says if anyone is contacted like this, to try and ask for the person’s identification and any other useful information and to let them know.

They also suggest if they’ve had any run in’s with these kinds of people to go ahead and contact the police department.

Captain Segura recently passed away in a San Antonio hospital from the coronavirus.

