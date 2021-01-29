Advertisement

Students surprise teacher with virtual musical number

Educator Lindsay Zampach was teaching her students when the song Dilemma by Nelly came on.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -There was a little bit of a “Social Dilemma” after a group of high school students attempted to stage a musical number without telling the teacher.

This was from a high school zoom class in Roanoke, Virginia.



The teacher looks like she’s caught off guard but then chimes in with her own vocal skills.

The moment was shared online and caught the attention of other media outlets.

