Volunteers working at COVID testing drive-thru receive donations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Volunteers at the Sames Auto Arena were treated in a special way.

All week, local groups and businesses have been donating to volunteers at the COVID-19 vaccine drive thru.

On Thursday, they were treated to Domino’s Pizza for their hard work.

For those volunteering, giving back to the community meant more than being recognized.

“Being here with the students from TAMIU, it makes us... it helps us to show them the importance of giving back to the community and to use the skills that we have to give to the community, and the City of Laredo has been very accommodating,” said Julie Abrego.

If you are a local group or business in town, any donations to the volunteers at the arena are appreciated.

