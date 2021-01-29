Webb County Treasurer’s Office offering free notary services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Treasurer’s Office has been offering certain free services for all Webb County related documents.

Some of us know the hassle of looking for a notary public to just sign our documents and transfer our vehicle titles, which usually costs from $10 to $50.

That is just one of the top two reasons why county residents visit Jeronimo Martinez at the Webb County Treasurer’s Office.

“Documents, transfer of titles, when you gift your son or daughter a car or if you are starting a business with a DBA doing business, and it’s very convenient because it’s right across the street.”

Martinez says he helps about 10 to 15 people a day and says it is a lot of people for the time being, especially now.

That is why Webb County Treasurer Raul Reyes wants to help county residents, especially during this time where the pandemic has impacted many financially.

“We feel like providing these free services enhances to community and our tax payers to get this done easily and rapidly,” said Reyes.

The Treasurer’s Office says they are here to help and say they are doing everything they can to assist in the safest way possible.

“As soon as they come into the office, we are talking through a Plexiglass so there is no interaction between us besides the area where you slide the document.”

The office has three notary publics who are licensed and commissioned and they say they will fulfill every single aspect of the notarial services that are necessary.

They can also help anyone fill out forms if they need additional help.

If you need these services, all you have to do is bring your document and your drivers license.

Anyone who needs to sign the document has to be there in person.

The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

