What changes should you expect this tax season?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The official start of tax season is just around the corner and concern may be in the air for some on what to expect when filing, especially because of the many challenges that 2020 brought.

Tax Day is April 15 and 2020 brought many challenges; some experienced changes such as unemployment or stimulus payments.

If you are wondering if you need to report your stimulus check, the short answer is no. It is not taxable income but while some have cashed their check, others are still waiting on theirs.

Senior tax research analyst with H&R Block Brianna Kappleman says the big thing this year is those who did not receive their stimulus payment should get that this time around.

Kappleman from H&R Block says there’s no need to panic if you are still wondering about where your stimulus check is.

When filing your taxes this year, on form 1040 line 30—taxpayers can claim the amount as long as they are eligible.

Then, they’ll receive it as a “Recovered rebate credit” which is refundable.

This means yes, you will get that money back as a refund on your tax return.

If you are one of the millions of Americans who were under unemployment benefits in 2020, you should also be aware of some changes.

Kappleman says they are considered taxable income, so if a taxpayer didn’t previously elect to have taxes withheld from their unemployment checks, they are going to owe taxes on that income during this tax season.

Here at home, for anyone who can’t afford services, there are some options available.

At no cost, VITA helps people who make less than 72,000 a year.

Vita program coordinator Patty Hernandez says they are doing tax returns and can help people who are having issues with the IRS.

It’s important to note that everyone’s tax situation is different, so experts say to not base your situation on someone else’s

Vita says their busiest location accepting walk-ins is their site at Mall Del Norte across from JC Penny.

Parents who had a child in the 2020 tax year but didn’t get a stimulus for their dependents because it wasn’t on the 2019 report can also still claim those benefits on their return this year.

