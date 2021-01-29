Advertisement

Woman wanted for series of thefts at local stores

Authorities say Ana Maria Aguilar has five active warrants, three for theft and two for criminal trespassing
Ana Maria Aguilar, 47
Ana Maria Aguilar, 47(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are on the lookout for a woman wanted for petty larceny.

According to the Laredo Police Department, 47-year-old Ana Maria Aguilar is wanted for theft and criminal trespassing at local grocery and dollar stores totaling five active warrants.

Aguilar is roughly four feet 11 inches, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Aguilar or her whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

