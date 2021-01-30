Advertisement

Car burglaries on the rise

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The police department continues to remind you to lock your doors and take your belongings with you every time you leave your car.

The Auto Theft Task Force has continued to see a constant trend of car burglaries in town.

To prevent any more victims, the task force has gone out to several spots around town where burglaries have been common to check on vehicles in the area.

However, it still remains a problem.

“The biggest issue that we have, and it continues to be a an issue and we’ve had this for several years now, is people who are leaving their vehicles unlocked and then they’re leaving valuables inside the vehicle,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “They’re leaving things like firearms, money, things of value like laptops, iPads, cell phones, wallets, checks... you name it, they leave it in the vehicle.”

As a helpful tip, Laredo PD recommends to check your vehicle the first thing in the morning to look for any signs of damage or to see if there is anything out of place.

