City officials looking into assisting with funeral expenses

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials are looking to ease a heavy burden off of grieving families.

The Laredo city manager, Robert Eads says he is looking into possibly using money from the COVID-19 relief fund to help pay with funeral expenses of those who passed away from COVID.

Eads says ideally, the funds would assist families with the cost of the plot and services.

He adds the assistance with funeral expenses would come out of the same fund that is used to offer other financial assistance to the community, such as paying utility bills.

“I think at least the City of Laredo can provide at the very minimum that service. I need to get authorization but that is coming from our offices as a request. That is something we can can do now and we can help family members that are suffering.”

The proposal will be placed in the agenda for the next city council meeting to be discussed.

