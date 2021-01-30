National Guard helps out with food drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Regional Food Bank and the National Guard teamed up on Friday to help out those who need it most.

At Friday’s emergency distribution event, the National Guard helped give out food to local families.

Each family received more than 60 pounds of food.

Even with such a high demand over the past few months, the food bank sees an even greater need right now.

“Usually when we arrive here outside, it’s five or six in the morning to set up and there’s already a line out and we tend to ask the clients at what time do you arrive,” said Carmen Garcia. “This morning they were here since 2 a.m., so it’s just very impressive to know that there is a great need, someone doesn’t come and get in line at 2 in the morning and wait until 8 in the morning that we start serving. I mean that’s a 6, 7 hour wait, and there is a great need and you can tell just by that.”

The food bank is already planning their next distribution events.

They say they will publish those plans on their social media pages.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.