Officials say January was the deadliest month for Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There was one thing on many of your minds today, and that was getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Unfortunately, many attempts to get one fell short on Friday.

The city held its media briefing Friday afternoon and provided updates on vaccines in our area.

“I can assure you that this will go down in history as one of the worst humanitarian disasters in Texas,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

Doctor Trevino, the Laredo health authority, announced Friday that January is now the deadliest month for our area since the beginning of the pandemic.

That’s coupled with a nearly 43% hospitalization rate. City officials say lives could have been saved if it weren’t for the medical inequities in Webb County.

”It took this pandemic to bring us to a clear focus of those deficiencies,” said Mayor Pete Saenz.

The State of Texas through the COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, or EVAP, allocates vaccines based off the number of healthcare workers a county has in addition to other factors.

Doctor Trevino says other areas similar in size, like Lubbock County, are getting significantly more doses for this reason.

“This is a failure of humanity and expertise that the experts of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, EVAP, to not know what most everyone of us knows in our community: we are medically underserved and specifically Lubbock County that has a better medically served score than Laredo, and similar population (size), received four times the vaccine allocation.”

Saturday, January 30th, is the last day of the city’s vaccine drive for those who got their first dose at TAMIU earlier this month.

As of Thursday, they administered a little more than 2,000 vaccines since the drive began Tuesday.

Around 30 people who received their first dose never set up their appointment to receive the second dose.

With that in mind, the city plans to hold its biggest effort in the vaccination process, 5,000 doses in one day on February 1st, and 2,400 of those slots filled up on the online portal within 30 minutes.

“5,000 doses in one day, you don’t see that often,” said Robert Eads. “Not in the state of Texas.”

Those 5,000 doses will be spread across 25 different locations, 15 of those on United ISD campuses.

Keep in mind these are only for healthcare workers and those who are 65 and older or have a chronic health condition.

