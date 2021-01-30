What to expect during tax season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tax day is just around the corner and concern may be in the air for some on what to expect when filing, especially because of the many challenges that 2020 brought.

Tax day is April 15, and 2020 brought many challenges.

Some dealt with what they didn’t see in years before, like unemployment or stimulus payments.

Here are some things you need to know before you file so you can avoid having the IRS contact you.

If you’re wondering, do you have to report your stimulus check? The short answer is no, it is not taxable income.

But while some have cashed in that check, some people are still waiting on their’s.

“I think a big thing this year is people who did not receive their stimulus payments to get that this time around,” said Brianna Kappelman, senior tax analyst.

Brianna Kappelman from H&R block says there’s no need to panic if you’re still wondering about where your stimulus check is.

When filing your taxes this year, on the form 1040, line 30 tax payers can claim the amount as long as they are eligible.

Then they’ll receive it as a “recovered rebate credit,” which is refundable. This means yes, you will get that money back as a refund on your tax return.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who were under unemployment benefits in 2020, you should also be aware.

“They are considered taxable income, so if a tax payer didn’t previously elect to have taxes withheld from their unemployment paychecks, they are going to owe taxes on that income in this tax season.”

Here at home, for anyone who cant afford services, there are some options available.

At no cost, Vita helps people who make less than $72,000 a year.

“We’re doing tax returns, we can help people with issues with the IRS, we can help with letter,” said Patty Hernandez. “Or if they need to do a payment arrangement we’re doing drop off, virtual or in person”

It’s important to note that everyone’s tax situation is different, so experts say to not base your situation off someone else’s.

Vita says their busiest location accepting walk-ins is their site at Mall Del Norte across from JC Penny.

Parents who had a child in the 2020 tax year but didn’t get a stimulus for their dependents because it wasn’t on the 2019 report, can also still claim those benefits on their return this year.

