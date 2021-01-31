Advertisement

Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defense team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The two people familiar with the legal team discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.

Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

CNN was first to report the departure of the lawyers.

____

Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Resident gets COVID-19 vaccine
City launches appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City to open additional COVID vaccine appointments Friday
Associated Press
Accident reported in south Laredo
Bull caught running loose on Laredo street
Caught on camera: Bull on the run on Laredo road

Latest News

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
COVID vaccine distribution inequities
A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building