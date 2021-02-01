Advertisement

Accident reported on U.S. 59

(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle accident is reported on U.S. 59 mile marker 814.

DPS arrived to a major crash involving a white truck tractor and a Ford pickup truck on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, a Ford pickup failed to pass a commercial vehicle safely and crashed into the rear of the trailer.

A male driver from the Ford pickup had serious bodily injuries and was transported to a hospital in Laredo.

Traffic traveling westbound towards Laredo is being redirected through FM 2895, and traffic traveling eastbound attempting to exit the city limits on US 59 is being turned back around.   

