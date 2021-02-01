Advertisement

Additional tents to house COVID-19 patients

The alternate care site at the UTSA Health Center comes at a time when Laredo has just gone through its toughest month.
UTSA Health Center
UTSA Health Center(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alternate care site is being set up outside the UTSA Health Center to help house new COVID-19 patients.

During Monday’s media briefing, City of Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain said the new care site will be able to house thirty low acuity patients.

“The alternative care site is being set up at the University of Texas Science Center Laredo campus with thirty low acuity beds. A hospital planning meeting with the medical director of the alternative care site will be hosted tomorrow. We have observed an increase of cases, January by far was the most difficult month for the City of Laredo thus far.”

City officials want to remind the public to continue to abide by all precautionary measures.

