Agents rescue individual locked in toolbox

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find an individual locked inside a toolbox during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened over the weekend when Cotulla agents assisted DPS Troopers with a traffic stop after a driver drove through a fence into a ranch near Millet.

Agents searched the vehicle and found an undocumented immigrant who had been trapped for over an hour inside a toolbox located in the bed of the truck.

The individual was taken in for medical evaluation and processing.

