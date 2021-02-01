Agents rescue individual locked in toolbox

Advertisement

Border Patrol agents were assisting DPS Troopers when they found an abandoned vehicle at a ranch near Millet
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find an individual locked inside a toolbox during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened over the weekend when Cotulla agents assisted DPS Troopers with a traffic stop after a driver drove through a fence into a ranch near Millet.

Agents searched the vehicle and found an undocumented immigrant who had been trapped for over an hour inside a toolbox located in the bed of the truck.

The individual was taken in for medical evaluation and processing.

