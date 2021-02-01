Authorities investigating series of vehicle fires

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a series of vehicle fires that could be linked to arson.

The first incident happened on Friday morning at around 2 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 2200 block of Old Spanish Trail for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived and found a 2012 Mercedes SUV and a Dodge Challenger on fire.

Officials were able to extinguish the fires; however, it caused damage to neighboring houses.

Later that evening, crews were called out to a vehicle fire at the 3400 block of N. Arkansas.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident and no one was injured.

Both fires remain under investigation.

