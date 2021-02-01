Advertisement

Authorities investigating series of vehicle fires

The first incident happened on Friday morning at the 2200 block of Old Spanish Trail where two vehicles were set on fire
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a series of vehicle fires that could be linked to arson.

The first incident happened on Friday morning at around 2 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 2200 block of Old Spanish Trail for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived and found a 2012 Mercedes SUV and a Dodge Challenger on fire.

Officials were able to extinguish the fires; however, it caused damage to neighboring houses.

Later that evening, crews were called out to a vehicle fire at the 3400 block of N. Arkansas.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident and no one was injured.

Both fires remain under investigation.

