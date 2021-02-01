City asks residents not to gather for football Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the big football game taking place this weekend, local officials are concerned that it could bring large crowds together and possibly cause another surge in coronavirus cases.

Every year, the festivities bring family and friends together for viewing parties; however, city officials are asking residents to only celebrate with those in their household.

City Manager Robert Eads is asking the community not to attend any viewing parties. He adds we don’t need to see another surge in cases 14 days later.

Meanwhile, Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says, “Active cases continue to show a downward trajectory, and hospitals are seeing some much-needed relief in their med surge and ICU units. This is good news and an opportunity for our community to turn the corner by continuing to follow the public health measures.”

The big game airs on Sunday, Feb. 7.

