Advertisement

City asks residents not to gather for football Sunday

With the big bowl taking place this weekend, city officials are stressing the importance of only watching the big game with your household
File photo: Football watch party
File photo: Football watch party(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the big football game taking place this weekend, local officials are concerned that it could bring large crowds together and possibly cause another surge in coronavirus cases.

Every year, the festivities bring family and friends together for viewing parties; however, city officials are asking residents to only celebrate with those in their household.

City Manager Robert Eads is asking the community not to attend any viewing parties. He adds we don’t need to see another surge in cases 14 days later.

Meanwhile, Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says, “Active cases continue to show a downward trajectory, and hospitals are seeing some much-needed relief in their med surge and ICU units. This is good news and an opportunity for our community to turn the corner by continuing to follow the public health measures.”

The big game airs on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax Day
What to expect during tax season
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Coronavirus
City confirms 40,107 positive cases of COVID-19
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City teams up with school districts to administer vaccines
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Latest News

Zapata County
Zapata asking for nurses to administer vaccines
Dean Carolyn Schmies
LC South Campus dean announces retirement
COVID vaccines heading to Zapata County
Zapata County confirms 23rd death due to COVID-19
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 4,472 positive cases