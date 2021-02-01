Advertisement

City council to discuss possible city wide closure

City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - How to reduce the spread of COVID in our community and what help is available is on Monday night’s city council agenda.

Just a few items on the agenda includes to discuss a possible city wide closure due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, also proposing a task force committee in response to the virus, and when it comes to the vaccines- adopting a wait list.

Another focus is the vaccine efforts for those 65 years of age but to ensure health care workers, volunteers and people with underlying health conditions can get it.

These items and much more taking place Monday afternoon at 5:30.

