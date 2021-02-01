City teams up with school districts to administer vaccines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo will be working with UISD and LISD to offer 25 COVID-19 vaccine points of dispensing across the city and Webb County.

Officials will set up at various, elementary, middle school, and high schools to administer 5,000 first-time dose inoculations in one day.

Nurses from both school districts will be on hand assisting with the drives.

The city would like to remind the public that it will continue to focus and prioritize those who fall under phase 1A and phase 1B category for the vaccine administration.

Residents who scheduled their appointment on the city’s portal should have received a time and place to receive their vaccine.

For more information, you can call (956) 795-4920.

