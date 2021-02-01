LC South Campus dean announces retirement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A long-time trailblazing icon at Laredo College retires after 12 years.

On Friday, Jan. 29, Laredo College’s South Campus Dean Carolyn Schmies retired after working with the college for over a dozen years.

Although she looks forward to resting and spending time with her family, she reiterated her unyielding love for the college and how much she will miss the great friendships she’s made.

She thanked President Solis for recognizing her abilities and giving her the opportunity to shine and make a difference as a leader.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.