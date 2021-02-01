Advertisement

LC South Campus dean announces retirement

This past Friday, Dean Carolyn Schmies retired after working with the college for over a dozen years.
Dean Carolyn Schmies(Laredo College)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A long-time trailblazing icon at Laredo College retires after 12 years.

On Friday, Jan. 29, Laredo College’s South Campus Dean Carolyn Schmies retired after working with the college for over a dozen years.

Although she looks forward to resting and spending time with her family, she reiterated her unyielding love for the college and how much she will miss the great friendships she’s made.

She thanked President Solis for recognizing her abilities and giving her the opportunity to shine and make a difference as a leader.

