Vietnam veteran helping other heroes in his community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several projects around town are made possible thanks to a local veteran living right here in our community.

Jesus Segovia, a Vietnam Veteran has been helping his own and honoring those we’ve lost.

In his own words, he shares his life in the military and projects to help the thousands of veterans in our community.

For 13 months Jesus Segovia was overseas.

Segovia says, “I was stationed at this base, Cameron, there was not too much action there, so I wanted to see a little bit of action. They needed 11 volunteers for a special mission. I was the first one on the list and I said I want to see what it’s like in other parts in Vietnam.”

A mission that almost claimed his life.

Segovia says he almost got killed by a booby trap the enemy infiltrated ammunition path that he was guarding that night.

After Vietnam it was time to come home but it was not a warm welcome.

Segovia says during his return he was insulted in spat on while he was walking through the airport.

He adds, “They had told us to be careful with these people. Not to mingle with them or talk back to them. Just go about our business.”

Years went by and then one day in 2011 he went to a meeting that changed his life.

Segovia says, “I was invited to attend a veterans coalition meeting, my second meeting the vice-president resigned. I then got the position of the vice chairman or vice commander of the coalition. In April of 2012 I was selected the chairman or as what they call commander of the organization.”

He led it until 2018 and he continues to give back by undertaking several projects and raising funds to give out as scholarships.

He also helped rename North Central Park to Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Park.

For the brave souls that didn’t come home, Jesus wants to honor them.

Segovia says, “These are our 28 veterans that never made it back from Laredo. About seven of these guys were with me in high school. They lost their lives in Vietnam. I want to see if I can get 28 donors or 28 trees plant them at Vietnam Veterans Park with a plaque in each tree, honoring each one.”

And when it came to finding a resting place for our veterans – Jesus began an initiative.

With very few burial plots left, Jesus came up with the idea to bring in columbariums for all the veterans that wish to be cremated.

Segovia did his research and presented it to City Council and commissioners court and the project was approved.

Jesus also found a way to honor those deployed overseas.

