Love is in the air!

Last month of winter and still no signs of cold weather
70s and sunny
70s and sunny
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While the midwestern states and the north are dealing with some torrential snowfall, down here in Texas, we are going to see cool and sunny conditions.

On Monday, we’ll start our day a little chilly in the 40s and see a high of about 69 degrees.

Things are only going to warm up from here on out.

On Tuesday we are looking at a high of 73 degrees and lows in the 50s.

As we head into mid-week, we’ll increase to a high of 81 degrees and then 87 on Thursday which is possibly the warmest we’ve seen all winter.

Luckily it won’t last for too long, we’re looking at 73 and sunny on Friday and Saturday and a cool football Sunday.

Futurecast shows that we could expect a slight cold front next week, but it’s not going to be anywhere near as cold as it is in Chicago.

