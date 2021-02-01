Nuevo Laredo reports 4,472 positive cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as a slew of deaths.

As of Sunday, the city has confirmed 4,472 positive cases with 446 currently active.

So far, 557 people have lost their battle to the virus, 3,469 have recovered and 446 tests remain pending.

The State of Tamaulipas has reported 47,168 positive cases.

