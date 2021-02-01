Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax Day
What to expect during tax season
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Coronavirus
City confirms 40,107 positive cases of COVID-19
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City teams up with school districts to administer vaccines
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Latest News

Gray Television, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quincy Media, Inc.
Gray Television to acquire Quincy Media
Vietnam veteran helping other heroes in his community
Vietnam veteran helping other heroes in his community
Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy.
‘Pure panda joy’: National Zoo giant pandas frolic in snow
A Florida mom who adopted 7 and fostered 300 kids has died of COVID-19.
Florida mother who fostered 300 children and adopted 7 dies of COVID-19
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast