Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will meet on Monday afternoon with several items on the agenda.

Mayor Pro-Tempore Rudy Gonzalez Jr., is looking to discuss a possible action on a city-wide closure due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and any other matters incident thereto.

Another item by Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III is the action to focus on COVID-19 vaccine efforts on 65 years of age and older but to ensure, healthcare workers, volunteers, and people with underlying health conditions have access to the vaccine during each week’s allocation.

Councilmember Torres is looking to discuss possibly extending the payment deadline for the 2020 property taxes due to the ongoing pandemic.

And Councilmember Vanessa Perez is looking to discuss a self-funded revolving account for the demolition of an apartment complex in District Seven.

These are just a few items that will be on the agenda, the meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

To see the full agenda click here: https://www.cityoflaredo.com/.../2021Agendas/2021-R-02.pdf

To get access to the public comments online participation form click here: https://www.cityoflaredo.com/comments/

And to stream the meeting click here: https://laredotx.new.swagit.com/views/168/live

