School districts to start remote learning

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although it’s Monday, students will be hitting the classrooms virtually for both UISD and LISD.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, both school districts will be switching to remote learning starting today.

All students are required to log in and attend their classes through their respective virtual platforms.

In-person instruction and student campus access will resume on Feb. 15 for UISD and Feb. 17 for LISD.

For any questions contact your child’s school campus.

