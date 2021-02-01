Zapata asking for nurses to administer vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The community of Zapata is in need of nurses to help administer the vaccine in Zapata county.

The COVID-19 vaccines can be safely administered by licensed vocational, registered and advanced nurses.

This is in addition to other licensed health care providers such as physicians, physician assistants and pharmacists.

To sign up you can call 956-437-5654.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.