Advertisement

Zapata County confirms 23rd death due to COVID-19

Zapata has a total of 1,363 positive cases
COVID vaccines heading to Zapata County
COVID vaccines heading to Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Another resident in Zapata has lost their battle to the coronavirus over the weekend, putting their death toll at 23.

According to Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell, the patient was a woman in her 70s who passed away at an area hospital late last week.

So far Zapata has confirmed a total of 1,363 positive cases, with 1,244 recoveries and 249 tests currently pending.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax Day
What to expect during tax season
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Coronavirus
City confirms 40,107 positive cases of COVID-19
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City teams up with school districts to administer vaccines
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Latest News

Zapata nurses needed
Zapata Nurses Needed
Zapata County
Zapata asking for nurses to administer vaccines
File photo: Football watch party
City asks residents not to gather for football Sunday
Dean Carolyn Schmies
LC South Campus dean announces retirement