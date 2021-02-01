Zapata County confirms 23rd death due to COVID-19

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Another resident in Zapata has lost their battle to the coronavirus over the weekend, putting their death toll at 23.

According to Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell, the patient was a woman in her 70s who passed away at an area hospital late last week.

So far Zapata has confirmed a total of 1,363 positive cases, with 1,244 recoveries and 249 tests currently pending.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.