Agents foil human smuggling attempt near business on Highway 359

An anonymous tip to Border Patrol leads to the discovery of over 30 undocumented immigrants on Highway 359
Agents thwart human smuggling attempt
Agents thwart human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An anonymous tip to authorities leads to the bust of a human smuggling attempt in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Jan. 30 when agents responded to a report regarding a gray tractor-trailer loading several individuals near Highway 359.

Agents searched the area and found 33 undocumented immigrants hidden in the cab and inside the trailer of the vehicle.

All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Nicaragua.

The individuals were taken into processing.

