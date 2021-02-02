Agents foil human smuggling attempt near business on Highway 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An anonymous tip to authorities leads to the bust of a human smuggling attempt in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Jan. 30 when agents responded to a report regarding a gray tractor-trailer loading several individuals near Highway 359.

Agents searched the area and found 33 undocumented immigrants hidden in the cab and inside the trailer of the vehicle.

All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Nicaragua.

The individuals were taken into processing.

