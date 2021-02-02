Bethany House offering rental assistance program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local shelter is looking to help residents who are struggling to pay their rent.

The Bethany House has received funds from the city for those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program will help citizens with rental assistance, as well as other expenses related to housing.

Residents who lost their job or had a reduced pay cut due to the pandemic might qualify for the program.

For more information, you can call Samantha Salinas at 956-722-4152 ext. 12 or e-mail her at Samantha@bethanyhouseofLaredo.org.

