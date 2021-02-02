Advertisement

City implements curfew for the next two weekends

City of Laredo curfew violations
City of Laredo curfew violations(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With the big game taking place this weekend, and Valentine’s Day taking place next weekend, the city has issued a curfew to prevent residents from congregating.

Starting on Feb. 5, through the 8 and on Feb. 12 through the 15, a curfew will be imposed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. for all social activities not occurring at an a business.

A social activity would be congregating in any area other than for engaging in the services of essential or non-essential businesses as outlined by the governor’s order.

