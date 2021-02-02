Firefighter who died from complications due to COVID-19 laid to rest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local hero and frontline worker is laid to rest after battling COVID-19.

Family, friends, and his Laredo Fire Department family came together to give their last goodbyes to Captain Erik Segura.

Segura was assigned to the EMS division at Fire Station 5.

He was also a key member of the COVID-19 response team.

Segura had been hospitalized and receiving treatment at San Antonio Methodist Hospital.

Department officials say they were shocked and devastated by his loss, the first for the department since the pandemic began.

“To put this into perspective, the actual reason why we don’t have our EMT’s today, Chief Guillermo Heard today is because we are burying one of our own because of COVID,” said City Manager Robert Eads. “We’re putting to rest Captain Erik Segura, from our own fire department being buried right now because he fought COVID. These personal decisions people are making, this is what happens. It might not affect you directly, but it affects people who want to win this war. He lost this battle trying to fight this war for you.”

Segura was a 25 year veteran with the department.

He was 45 years old.

