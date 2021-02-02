Advertisement

Got sunshine in a bag

While parts of the midwest and north are dealing with massive snowfall, we are struggling to see any sign of winter anywhere.
No sign of winter
No sign of winter(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like it’s nothing but clear and sunny skies and warm temperatures from here on out.

While parts of the midwest and north are dealing with massive snowfall, we are struggling to see any sign of winter anywhere.

On Tuesday, we’ll start our day in the upper 40s once again, but we’ll quickly warm up to a high of 74 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will get warmer on Wednesday with a high of 82 and then 88 on Thursday. We are almost going to be reaching those 90-degree temperatures but we will cool down Friday morning.

On Friday we are looking at a high of 73 degrees and lows in the 50s.

We could see a slight cold front on Sunday that will bring us down a bit into the 60s and 40s but it won’t last for long.

When looking at next week, things look like they’ll remain in the 70s once again.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Hall
City council postpones discussion of possible city wide closure
Associated Press
UPDATE: Accident reported on U.S. 59
Clark Middle School vaccination
City teams up with school districts to administer vaccines
Coronavirus
City confirms 40,162 positive cases of COVID-19
Officials investigating vehicle fires
Authorities investigating series of vehicle fires

Latest News

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Local organization reports rise in domestic violence cases
City Hall
City council postpones discussion of possible city wide closure
Laredo College
Laredo College enrolling students for eight week program
File photo: Football watch party
City asks residents not to gather for football Sunday