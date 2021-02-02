Got sunshine in a bag

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like it’s nothing but clear and sunny skies and warm temperatures from here on out.

While parts of the midwest and north are dealing with massive snowfall, we are struggling to see any sign of winter anywhere.

On Tuesday, we’ll start our day in the upper 40s once again, but we’ll quickly warm up to a high of 74 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will get warmer on Wednesday with a high of 82 and then 88 on Thursday. We are almost going to be reaching those 90-degree temperatures but we will cool down Friday morning.

On Friday we are looking at a high of 73 degrees and lows in the 50s.

We could see a slight cold front on Sunday that will bring us down a bit into the 60s and 40s but it won’t last for long.

When looking at next week, things look like they’ll remain in the 70s once again.

