Laredo Border Patrol agent accused of displaying weapon while intoxicated

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local federal agent finds himself in trouble with the law in another part of Texas.

Last Tuesday, the Edinburg Police Department arrested David Rodriguez Saldivar after he allegedly displayed a handgun at a coffee shop.

According to the affidavit, after Saldivar’s third visit to the store, he pulled out the gun and never put it away causing the employee to feel uncomfortable.

Moments later, an Edinburg Police Officer approached Saldivar who was inside his vehicle in the store’s parking lot.

During questioning, the officer noticed Saldivar was displaying signs of intoxication including slurred speech, unsteady balance, and slow movements.

Saldivar also admitted to having Xanax to treat anxiety.

The 42-year-old Edinburg native was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials confirmed that Saldivar is an agent with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

The agency released a statement saying, “CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.

